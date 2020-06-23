Elizabeth R. “Betty” Suter
August 6, 1925 - June 19, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth R.”Betty” Suter, 94, of South Bend, passed away on Friday, June 19, in her home of natural causes. Elizabeth was born August 6, 1925 in Columbia, MO, to Joseph and Marie (Knapp) Wuellner. She graduated from St. John's School of Nursing in 1946 and worked as a Public Health Nurse until marriage. On June 16, 1951, she married Frank J. Suter in Urbana, IL and they moved to South Bend. Betty is survived by eight daughters and four sons; Martha of South Bend, Mary of Fayetteville, AR, Jean Suter Hill of Riverside, CA, Nancy of Roseville, MN, Barbara O'Lena (Ron) of Soldotna, AK, Margaret of South Bend, Suzanne Suter-Lowe (Eric) of Pasadena, MD, James (Nia) of Biloxi, MS, Robert (Lisa) of South Bend, Richard (Elizabeth Kelsey) of Leawood, KS, Jennifer Scott (Jim) of Ft. Collins, CO, and David (Meredith) of South Bend, 18 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, husband Frank, daughters Joanne and Dorothy, and granddaughter Rosemarie O'Lena. Betty Suter lived a life of quiet faithful service to her family, her church, her friends, and the community. Along with raising her own children, she ran an in-home day care center which contributed to the upbringing of countless other children over a period of almost 20 years. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church for 69 years and was involved in many different ministries and volunteer activities, receiving the Real Services Older Hoosier of the Year award in 2001 and 2009. Throughout her life, Betty was active in many ways. She enjoyed traveling with the family to visit as many states as possible in a renovated school bus, social activities through her church, and a 50+ year monthly bridge club; along with gardening and house plants, reading, playing euchre, knitting and crocheting, cross-stitch and embroidery. Betty made hundreds of afghans over the years and gave every one away. But her greatest accomplishment was her family and she loved having us all together. She died the way she lived, quietly and with little drama. She summed up her own life by saying “I just feel like I should be doing something in return for all that God has given me.” The family would like to thank all her doctors and the staff of the Center for Hospice Care. The Mass of Christian Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 Friday, August 7, 2020 in Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 SR933, followed by a luncheon in the family home to celebrate her life. Arrangements through Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy. Private entombment was made in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family's preferred memorials are Christ the King Catholic Church, 52473 SR933, South Bend, IN 46637 or The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share a remembrance of Betty or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.