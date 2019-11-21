|
Elizabeth (Liz) Sowers
May 13, 1931 - Nov. 18, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth (Liz) Arlene Sowers, 88, of South Bend, IN went home to our Lord with her “boys” by her side on Monday, November 18, 2019, at her home following a short illness.
Liz (or Betty as some knew her) was born on May 13, 1931 in Linkville, IN to the late DeVere A. and Effie M. (Hooker) Wise and was the youngest of six children. Her brother, Walter Wayne Wise and three sisters, Effie LaVerne Wise, Wilma Jean Wise, and Virginia Faye Wise all preceded her in death.
On July 9, 1948, in Lakeville, IN, Liz married Lowell E. Sowers who passed away November 18, 2014. Their love of travel took them to almost all the fifty states and wintering in New Port Richey, FL for eighteen years.
After her boys were born Liz received her Cosmetology License and had a beauty shop in Gilmer Park for forty years. Her love of flowers then took her to work at K-Mart Patio for five years after retiring.
Liz was very talented - whether playing the organ, painting/drawing, doing needlework, gardening, or crocheting for missions.
Liz's love of Jesus was shown as a member of Grace United Methodist Church, volunteering wherever the need such as the office, Paper Pantry, and ladies' groups.
Liz is survived by her loving sons: Terry L. (Amy) of Palmetto, FL; Alan D. (Connie) of Cherry Hills Village, CO: Timothy W. (Julie) of De Pere, WI; and Kevin M. (Patti) Sowers of South Bend, IN. She has nine grandchildren: Anne Lawrence, Emily Blair, Michael Sowers, Ashley Andrews, Brett Sowers, Abigail Van Eyck, Christian Sowers, Lindsay Sowers, and Shaun Sowers, along with being Granny-Great to thirteen great-grandchildren.
Liz was so very grateful to her “ANGELS” as she called them, Judy Cline and Judy Marquardt, for their love and friendship. The family would like to thank Ann Pryor and Dee Thompson for their care the last few weeks.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Hanley and Sons “Southwest Chapel” Funeral Home, located at 23421 State Road 23/West Ireland Road, South Bend.
Services will be Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 with the Pastor, David Schrader officiating; and visitation at the church one-hour prior. Private interment will take place at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, IN.
Liz wished memorial contributions would be made to the Paper Pantry at Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 South Twyckenham Dr., South Bend, IN 46614 or Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46634.
Condolences may be expressed online through the website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019