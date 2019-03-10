Home

Elizabeth Thomas Obituary
Elizabeth Thomas

May 6, 1940 - March 8, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elizabeth Thomas, 78, died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, following the tremendous care given by the Center for Hospice Care and her granddaughter, Amanda who was her primary caregiver. She was born on May 6, 1940 in South Bend, Indiana to Clem and Ann (Dezamitz) Nijak both of whom preceded her in death. On February 20, 1960, she married Bruce Thomas. He died on October 8, 1984. Elizabeth was a Prep Cook for Jeremiah Sweeney's among other restaurants, for 25 years until her retirement. She was a Deacon/Elder at Memorial Presbyterian Church in South Bend on Portage Street and a member of two Euchre clubs along with a member of the Red Hat Society. She is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Dennis) Springman, Terri Hively, Shirley (Tim) Wright, and Robin (Donnie) Schultz, all of South Bend. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Sal (Jenny) Nijak of South Bend and Chris (Judy) Nijak of Winder, Georgia; and one sister, Mary ( John) Barbara of South Bend. Funeral Services for Elizabeth will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00pm. Friends will be received from 12:00pm until the time of the service at 2:00pm. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Center for Hospice Care.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
