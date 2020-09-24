Ella Elizabeth



(Martin) Harris



March 11, 1933 - Sept. 21, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Ella Elizabeth (Martin) Harris, 87, passed away Monday at Holy Cross Care and Rehab Center after a short illness. Ella was born in Mishawaka on March 11, 1933 to the late Deeo Otho Martin and Leona Edith (Whitacre) Martin. On May 27, 1967 in South Bend, Ella married Walter Jerry Harris who was from Paducah, Kentucky. After 41 years of marriage, Jerry passed away on November 8, 2008 in South Bend.Ella graduated from John Adams High School in the class of 1951. She attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, MO, where she learned sign language so that she was able to interpret church services for the deaf. She also held Vacation Bible Schools. One of her favorite activities was to volunteer her time at her church's food pantry. There, she met many people whom she enjoyed working with and also enjoyed those who used the services they provided at the Ireland Road Church of God. Ella also enjoyed sewing and word search puzzles. Surviving relatives are her nephews, John (Toni-deceased) Wolff and Mike (Karen) Wolff both of Osceola, and David (Joyce) Martin of Elkhart, and her niece, Linda Martin of Elkhart. She has several great-, great-great- and great-great-great-nieces and nephews as well. Ella was also preceded in death by her sister, Retha (husband Marius-deceased) Wolff and her brother, Clifford Otha (wife Dolores June-deceased) Martin.Because of COVID-19, there will only be a graveside service for family members.





