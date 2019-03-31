Ella Fuqua



Oct. 6, 1930 - March 26, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ms. Ella Bell Fuqua, 88, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hospice House of South Bend after battling an extended illness. Ella was born on October 6, 1930 in Russellville, KY to Charles and Jennie (Elliott) Fuqua.



Ella moved to South Bend in 1954, having previously lived in Evansville, IN. She worked as a cook for Skillet Restaurant and Catering in South Bend, retiring in 2004 after 40+ years of faithful service. Ella also served at Real Services for 11 years, retiring in 2014. Ella was a proud mother, a devoted grandmother, great-grandmother, beloved cousin, extended family member, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Ella is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. Nicks of South Bend, and three other children: Sandy Gordon, Tammy Hampton, and Pamela Hampton; grandson, Cory (Mindy Tanguma) Nicks; three great-grandchildren, Ashlie Nicks, Isaiah Nicks, and Jonothan Scanlan; one great-great-grandchild on the way; as well as a host of friends and family members. Ella was preceded in death by her parents.



Services for Ms. Ella Fuqua will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel, 2702 Lincolnway West, South Bend, IN 46628. Friends may call on the family for one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.