Ella Harp
1947 - 2020
Ella Harp

Jan. 22, 1947 - July 10, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Mrs. Ella Mae Harp, 73, leaves children: daughters, Pastor Sandra Kay (Pastor Greg) Frazier and Sherrie Ann (Preston) Tucker both of South Bend, IN; and son, Thomas L. Harp Jr. of Kalieen, TX, siblings, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place 12Noon Sat., July 18, 2020 at Faith Apostolic, 909 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN. Private Family viewing one-hour prior. Funeral arrangements entrusted to www.boydandsonfuneralhome.com where condolences may be shared.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Faith Apostolic
