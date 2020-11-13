1/1
Ella J. Frederick
Ella J. Frederick

Nov. 10, 1932 - Nov. 6, 2020

NOBLESVILLE, IN - Ella J. “Toots” Frederick, 87, formerly of South Bend, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, just a few days before her 88th birthday, in Noblesville, IN. She was born November 10, 1932 in South Bend to the late Nicholas J. and Irene Emma (Kovacs) Borsodi. On January 17, 1953 in South Bend, Ella married James L. Frederick, who preceded her in death on August 12, 2011.

Ella is survived by her daughter, Peggy Ennis of Noblesville, IN; sons, Jim L. (Debby) Frederick, Jr. of Granger, IN and Andy M. (Paula) Frederick of Osceola, IN; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Sue Jackson of Jackson, MI; and brothers, Steve (Barb) Borsodi of South Bend, IN, Timothy (Sandy) Borsodi of Mishawaka, IN, Jerry (Ruth) Borsodi of Mishawaka, IN, and Nicholas (Cathy) Borsodi of Chandler, AZ. In addition to her husband and parents, Ella is preceded in death by her sister, Irene Benson; and brothers, Gene Borsodi, Bob Borsodi, and Jack Borsodi.

Ella worked as a housekeeper at Lyons Hall at Notre Dame. She loved dogs and was an avid Notre Dame fan. Ella was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed gardening in her free time. She loved spending time with her family, going to dinner at a local fish fry, and being barefoot outside. Ella also enjoyed travelling and took a noteworthy Alaskan cruise.

Visitation for Ella “Toots” is TODAY, Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Southlawn Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Ella may be given to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Rd., Mishawaka, IN 46545, or to a Hospice organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the Frederick family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
