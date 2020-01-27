|
|
Ella Mae Nurenberg
June 2, 1922 - Jan. 22, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Ella Mae Nurenberg, 97, of South Bend, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Mishawaka, IN.
Ella was born June 2, 1922 in Mishawaka to the late Elmer and Harriet (Simons) Wilder.
On September 10, 1983 in South Bend, she married Robert E. Nurenberg, who preceded her in death on July 28, 2000.
Ella worked in Chicago, IL during WWII inspecting airplane engines. She enjoyed sewing clothing for herself and her family. She was an avid reader and especially loved mystery novels. Ella was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bremen, IN.
Surviving are her son, Jerry (Linda) Smith of South Bend; sister, Martha (Al Schroeder) Heuberger of Bremen, IN; stepsons, Jerry (Mary) Nurenberg of South Bend, IN and Tom (Judy) Nurenberg of Milan, NM; granddaughters, Angela (Jason) Hobbs of South Bend, IN, Andrea (Eric Pschigoda) of Portage, MI, and April (Kaleb) Neukam of South Bend, IN; great-grandchildren, Kayla and Alyson Hobbs, and Isobel and Owen Neukam; step-grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Meghan, and Ken, along with several step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home, 521 N. William Street, South Bend, with Pastor Neil Wonnacott officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Granger. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center Street, Bremen, IN 46506. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 27, 2020