Ellen A. Loutzenhiser
Dec. 11, 1924 - August 17, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ellen A. Loutzenhiser, residing in Mishawaka, passed away peacefully at 6:13 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hospice House, South Bend at the age of 95 years.
She was born December 11, 1924 in Olive Branch, IL, the daughter of the late Albert & Illba (Cato) Hagedorn, and has lived in this community since she was one year old.
While at a skating rink in South Bend, Ellen met a young man by the name of Jack Loutzenhiser. They later married on April 22, 1945 in North Augusta, South Carolina where Jack was stationed during the war. Together, they have enjoyed 75 wonderful years of marriage. Along with her husband Jack, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terrie & Marshall Martin of South Bend; two granddaughters, Gail (Bryan) McDaniel and Stacy (J.D.) Gunn all of South Bend; and two great-grandchildren, Brendan and Katherine McDaniel. Ellen is also survived by her two sisters, Rosemary Davis of South Bend and Jackie Brabham of Mishawaka, and her brother, Edmund Hagedorn of South Bend. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Thomas, and William Hagedorn.
Ellen was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in South Bend where she sang in the Chancel Choir for 50 years, and served as its Robe Chairman. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Oncology floor at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the wonderful care they gave to Ellen and her family.
Private services will be held on Saturday, August 22, at Grace United Methodist Church. Rev. Vickie Van Nevel will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery. Arrangements for the Loutzenhiser family are under the care of the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or United Methodist Committee on Relief, 3012 S. Twyckenham Drive, South Bend, IN 46614. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.