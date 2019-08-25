Home

Ellen Louise Berkey

Jan. 11, 1933 - Aug. 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ellen Louise (Pennycuff) Berkey, 86, went to be with our Lord on August 21, 2019.

Ellen was one of 6 children born to the late Walter and Thelma (Weaver) Pennycuff, on January 11, 1933.

Ellen is survived by her daughters, Fonda (Mike) Ford, Melody (Tom) VanZant, and Thelma (Brian) Schrader; son, Trev Berkey, 12 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Ellen in death were her husband, Bruce; and sons, Mike and Ted.

A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
