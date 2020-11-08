Ellen M. Murat
May 1, 1926 - Nov. 4, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN -
Ellen Mary Murat, 94, of South Bend passed away Wednesday, November 4, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Ellen was born May 1, 1926, in Detroit, MI to the late Mary E. (Lazarolli) and Armand G. Murat. Ellen graduated from Nelsonville High School, Nelsonville, OH in 1945.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie Knudson (Brad) of Elkhart; her son, Rick Maldonado (Wendi) of Granger; two grandchildren, Chelsey Maldonado (Ryan Orlowski) of Chicago, IL and Nick Maldonado of Granger, IN; and two brothers, Armand Murat of Granger and George Murat (Donna Horvath) of South Bend.
Ellen was a retired florist and owner of The Flower Box. She loved all animals, especially her cat Bogey. Ellen was an avid fan of Indiana Hoosiers basketball and the Chicago Blackhawks. When she was not volunteering at The Military Honor Park, she enjoyed painting and playing bingo. Ellen always looked forward to time with her grandkids.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Creekside Village and St. Joseph Medical Center for the wonderful care she received. A private gathering and graveside service will be held. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger. Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Ellen's name may be made to The Military Honor Park and Museum of St. Joseph County, IN, 4300 Veterans Dr., South Bend, IN 46628. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
