Ellen M. Persun
1933 - 2020
Ellen M. Persun

May 13, 1933 - Sept. 28, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Ellen M. Persun, 87, of Mishawaka, IN passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family's love.

Funeral services for Ellen were held Monday, October 5, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, IN.

Ellen was born May 13, 1933 to Jesse Earl and Florene E. (Curry) Burkhart in Carlisle, IN. She married Allen Louis Persun August 24, 1968, in Cassopolis, MI.

She was a caring & loving mother of three children, Linnie, Becky, & Richard. She enjoyed her time dancing with Allen. She was a dance instructor for Arthur Murray, a waitress at Capri Italian restaurant, & when she met Allen she retired from the workforce & devoted her time to her family.

Ellen was known as a “Powerhouse in a tiny package” but she was the kindest, most genuine person you would ever meet.

She put the needs of others first, raising her children the right way. She was the glue of the family, truly a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Linnie McGruther of Burke, VA & Becky (George) Wood of Mishawaka, IN; grandchildren, Kammarin, Kevin, Kyle, Chad, & Beth; great-grandchildren, Solas, Puck, Devin, Connor, Ana, Bella, Dylan, and Ava; sister, Phylis Hovermale, & several other friends & family members.

Greeting her in Heaven are her parents; son, Richard J. Shriver; sister, Donna R. Larkins; and brothers Jesse “Earl” Burkhart Jr. and Richard Joseph Burkhart.

We would all like to thank the Creekside Village care team for all their hard work and care they gave Ellen.

Donations in Ellen's name may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Ellen is now gliding along the floors of heaven with her dance partner Allen.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
