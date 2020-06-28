Ellen M. Zielinski
1950 - 2020
Ellen M. Zielinski

Nov. 28, 1950 - June 25, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Ellen M. Zielinski, 69, passed away on Thursday at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Ellen was born November 28, 1950 in South Bend to Louis and Theresa (Sotkiewicz) Zielinski. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister, Nancy Ann Sniadecki.

Ellen is survived by her sisters, Connie (Mark) Wallace & Cathy (Brian) Wendzonka; brother-in-law, Larry Sniadecki; nieces, Beth Anne (Nicholas) Anderson, Bridget (Adam) Oltman, Barbara (Edward) Gordon, and Kim Wendzonka; nephews, Stephen Sniadecki and Brian Wallace; and 5 great-nieces and nephews.

Ellen was a graduate of St. Joseph High School. She was a member of the UAW Local 5 for 25 years, holding the position of chairperson for her bargaining committee. Ellen enjoyed traveling, especially attending union conventions throughout her active union years. She was also an active and supportive aunt; her nieces and nephews could count on her attending their activities. Ellen will be remembered for her exuberance, liveliness, and humor.

Visitation will be 3:00-4:00pm, Monday, June 29, 2020 in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. with a Funeral Service beginning at 4:00pm in the chapel or join the Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5742884685 MEETING ID: 574 288 4685. Condolences may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
JUN
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
