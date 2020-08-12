1/1
Elliott J. Curtis
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elliott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elliott J. Curtis

Sept. 3, 1960 - August 8, 2020

COLDWATER, MI -

Elliott James “E.C.” Curtis, age 59, of Coldwater, died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020.

He was born September 3, 1960 in Niles, Michigan, the oldest of four children born to the union of Gary and Catherine Curtis, Sr.

Elliott was a very loving, caring person, always asking about how family and friends were doing. His siblings remember him having an incredible long term memory that he would use to reminisce (and often get them in trouble years after the fact). Elliott enjoyed work and doing crafts in his spare time.

Elliott will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one son, Rondell Young of Bolingbrook, Illinois; his mother, Catherine Curtis of Cassopolis; one sister, Karen Curtis of Niles; one brother, Gary (Cindy) Curtis, Jr. of Blacklick, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Gary Curtis, Sr. and one sister, Sidonia Curtis.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a graveside service with full Military Honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved