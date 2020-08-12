Elliott J. Curtis
Sept. 3, 1960 - August 8, 2020
COLDWATER, MI -
Elliott James “E.C.” Curtis, age 59, of Coldwater, died peacefully Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He was born September 3, 1960 in Niles, Michigan, the oldest of four children born to the union of Gary and Catherine Curtis, Sr.
Elliott was a very loving, caring person, always asking about how family and friends were doing. His siblings remember him having an incredible long term memory that he would use to reminisce (and often get them in trouble years after the fact). Elliott enjoyed work and doing crafts in his spare time.
Elliott will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one son, Rondell Young of Bolingbrook, Illinois; his mother, Catherine Curtis of Cassopolis; one sister, Karen Curtis of Niles; one brother, Gary (Cindy) Curtis, Jr. of Blacklick, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Gary Curtis, Sr. and one sister, Sidonia Curtis.
Family and friends will gather Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis for a graveside service with full Military Honors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com
.