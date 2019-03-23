Elmer E. Boocher



May 15, 1933 - March 21, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elmer E. Boocher, 85, of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, March 21, in his home surrounded by his loving family, following an extended illness.



Elmer was born in South Bend on May 15, 1933, to the late Wallace Boocher and Mary (Elbode-Boocher) Hauger.



On February 24, 1962, in South Bend, Elmer married Margaret A. Drzewiecki. Margie survives along with their daughter, Andrea Edholm (Curt Willamowski); their sons, Gerard (Susan) Boocher, Wayne (Lisa) Boocher, all of South Bend and Keith (Kim) Korn of Clearwater, FL; his loving grandchildren, Alexandra (Keith) Stephens, Brianna Edholm, Joshua (Briana) Edholm, Jacob (Cecilla) Boocher, Zachary Boocher, Katelyn Boocher, Cassandra (Dylan) Rossman, Patrick Boocher, Rachel (Eric) Lambert, Jennifer (Christopher) Hinshaw, and Harley Boocher; along with great-grandchildren, Bella, Mackenzie, Scarlet, Ezra, Melody, Lincoln, and Grimsley. Elmer is also survived by his sister, Leona Fisher of MO. and sister-in-law, Pat Boocher of Mishawaka, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Claude Hauger, sister, Irene Anderson; brothers, Lloyd, Richard, and James Boocher; a granddaughter, Sydney Boocher; and son-in-law, Robert Edholm.



Elmer was a employed at Midland Engineering prior to owning Elmer Boocher Construction, retiring in 2000. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, serving on the U.S.S. Oriskany.



He was very active with the Boy Scouts and St. Adalbert Catholic Church, and was a Little League Umpire at Southeast Little League; he loved wood-working, traveling, and especially spending time with his family. Elmer was a member of VFW Post 9820 in South Bend.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions made in Elmer's name to , Chicago Unit, 221 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Visitation for Elmer will be on Sunday, March 24 from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel” located at 23421 State Road 23, South Bend.



The Funeral Service will take place on Monday, March 25 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home, with Fr. Daryl Rybicki officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.



The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home handled arrangements and services, and extends its deepest sympathy to the Boocher family.



Condolences may be expressed at our website: www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhome.com