|
|
Elmer F. Chikar
Dec. 16, 1925 - March 21, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Elmer F. Chikar, 94, of South Bend announce his passing. He passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Elmer was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. He was an amazing father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was born on December 16, 1925, the youngest of 5 children of the late Stephen and Gizella (Szucs) Chikar. Born in South Bend, he was gone from the area for almost 3 years while serving his country in the Navy. Returning home in 1946, he remained in South Bend for the rest of his life. He is survived by his daughters, Suzanna (Gary) Bosch of Vulcan, MI and Deborah (Daniel) Holtman of Elkhart, IN; seven grandchildren, Michael Batti, Brian Bosch, Brooke Bosch, Daniel Holtman, Elizabeth Holtman, Timothy Holtman, and Denise Holtman; and many great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Murray and Pauline Molenda; two brothers, Ernest and Stephen Chikar; and a great-grandson, Jesse Elijah Holtman. Mr. Chikar worked as a Detective Captain for the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department for 32 years, before retiring in 1985. He was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church, a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, and a member of the #39, VFW #9820, and FOP #155. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church. Private burial will take place at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church or to the FOP #155. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020