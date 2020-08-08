Elmer W. Tuttle
Oct. 10, 1937 - August 4, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Elmer W. Tuttle, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Elmer was born October 10, 1937 in South Bend to the late Aaron and Goldie (Smaltz) Tuttle. Elmer married Diana Kolesiak of South Bend on November 26, 1960. She preceded him in death January 16, 2007.
Left to cherish the memory of Elmer are his children, Glenn Tuttle of Germantown, MD, Kimberly (Curtis) Brugh of Indianapolis, IN, and Shelley (Tim) Riley of South Bend, IN; grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Cuskaden, Kelley Cuskaden, Cory (Lauren) Cuskaden, Zac (Brenna) Cook, Alexis Riley, and Nicholas Riley; six great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Nancy) Tuttle; and sister, Patricia (Randy) Pleake.
Elmer honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the Bendix Corporation after 32 years. Elmer enjoyed golfing, classic cars, and the casino. He was a selfless man who always prioritized his family's needs over his own. Elmer was a man of great character and will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care for the great care that they provided during Elmer's courageous battle with kidney disease.
There will be Military graveside services TODAY, Saturday, August 8 at 10:00am, at St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend.
