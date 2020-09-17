Elnora Elizabeth



Cealka



July 8, 1925 - August 20, 2020



OSCEOLA, IN - Elnora Elizabeth Cealka, 95, of Tulsa, Oklahoma died August 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born July 8, 1925, in Bath, Illinois to Oral and Velma Ray.



Elnora was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Cealka; brothers, Olen Ray and Walter L. Ray; and parents, Oral and Velma Ray. She is survived by her son, Jeff Cealka and wife Julia; grandkids, Beth Whittle and husband Michael, Katie Ryan and Sean, Kristin Reynolds and husband Seth, and Kaitlin Long and husband Alex; and great-grandkids, Avi Ryan, Magnolia Whittle, Ruby Whittle, Olivia Reynolds, and Quinn Reynolds; as well as a host of other family and friends.



The family received friends on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Visitation will again be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 PM at Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 followed by a graveside service at 2 PM at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store