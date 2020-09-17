1/1
Elnora Elizabeth Cealka
1925 - 2020
Elnora Elizabeth

Cealka

July 8, 1925 - August 20, 2020

OSCEOLA, IN - Elnora Elizabeth Cealka, 95, of Tulsa, Oklahoma died August 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born July 8, 1925, in Bath, Illinois to Oral and Velma Ray.

Elnora was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph E. Cealka; brothers, Olen Ray and Walter L. Ray; and parents, Oral and Velma Ray. She is survived by her son, Jeff Cealka and wife Julia; grandkids, Beth Whittle and husband Michael, Katie Ryan and Sean, Kristin Reynolds and husband Seth, and Kaitlin Long and husband Alex; and great-grandkids, Avi Ryan, Magnolia Whittle, Ruby Whittle, Olivia Reynolds, and Quinn Reynolds; as well as a host of other family and friends.

The family received friends on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Visitation will again be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1 PM at Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 followed by a graveside service at 2 PM at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Osceola
