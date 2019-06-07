Eloise Woods



Dec. 13, 1933 - June 5, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Eloise Hall Woods, 85 years old, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Woods was born on December 13, 1933 in White Pine, TN to the late Irvin L. and Hester Hall. She has lived in South Bend since 1967, moving from Tennessee. On September 5, 1959 in Tennessee, Eloise and Carl C. Woods, Jr. were united in marriage.



Along with her loving husband Carl, of almost 60 years, she is survived by their two children, Charles I. (Carol) Woods of Plymouth, IN and Kathleen L. Woods of South Bend; one granddaughter, Danielle (Jeremy) Milliman; five great-grandchildren, Presley, Mia, Addilynn, Raelynn, and Kennedy; and her brother, Ed Hall of White Pine, TN.



Mrs. Woods worked at the South Bend Medical Foundation for many years as a medical technician. She also was a teacher at Ivy Tech College for nursing classes. Mrs. Woods was a graduate from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, TN. She has been a faithful member of Evangel Heights United Methodist Church.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend. Pastor Patrick Somers will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Southlawn Cemetery, 61300 U.S. 31 South, South Bend, IN.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Eloise Hall Woods may be donated to Evangel Heights United Methodist Church, 114 N. Ironwood, South Bend, IN 46615.