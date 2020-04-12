|
|
Elsie A. Loux
Sept. 25, 1937 - April 7, 2020
CASSOPOLIS, MI - Elsie Ann Loux, age 82, of Cassopolis, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.
She was born September 25, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, the older of two children of Robert and Ann Knight. She married William Clarence Loux on February 4, 1956 in Cassopolis, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2014.
Elsie loved her family. Living on Donnell Lake and raising her family there was a wonderful part of their lives. Elsie worked a variety of jobs in different service industries and was particularly proud of what the Cass County Council on Aging accomplished.
Elsie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by two sons, William (Susan) Loux II of Cassopolis and Mark Loux of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Julia (Marcus) Curran of North Carolina, William (Stephanie Potocny) Loux III of Chicago, Samantha (Sean) Grant of Detroit, and Tyler Loux of Fort Worth; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Curran, Morgan Curran, and Oliver Curran; one brother, Robert (Bonnie) Knight Jr. of Niles; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Ethan Curran.
Family and friends will gather on a date and at a time to be announced. Mrs. Loux's remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Oakdale Cemetery in Vandalia, Michigan.
The family prefers contributions in memory of Elsie be made to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020