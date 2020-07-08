1/1
Elsie A. Loux
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie A. Loux

Sept. 25, 1937 - April 7, 2020

CASSOPOLIS, MI - Elsie Ann Loux, age 82, of Cassopolis, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 in the comfort of her family's presence.

She was born September 25, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan, the older of two children of Robert and Ann Knight. She married William Clarence Loux February 4, 1956 in Cassopolis, Michigan. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Elsie loved her family. Living on Donnell Lake and raising her family there was a wonderful part of their lives. Elsie worked a variety of jobs in different service industries and was particularly proud of what the Cass County Council on Aging accomplished.

Elsie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived two sons, William (Susan) Loux II of Cassopolis and Mark Loux of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren, Julia (Marcus) Curran of North Carolina, William (Stephanie Potocny) Loux III of Chicago, Samantha (Sean) Grant of Detroit, and Tyler Loux of Fort Worth; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Curran, Morgan Curran, and Oliver Curran; one brother, Robert (Bonnie) Knight Jr. of Niles; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one great-grandson, Ethan Curran.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. for a Graveside service in Oakdale Cemetery, 60000 North Main Street, Vandalia, Michigan where her remains will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Elsie be made to Cass County Council on Aging, Post Office Box 5, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Oakdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagner Family Funerals - Connolly Chapel
202 North Broadway Street
Cassopolis, MI 49031
(269) 445-2435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved