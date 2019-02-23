Elsie A. Vogel



Feb. 20, 2019



INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Elsie A. Vogel, née Karacson, 93, of Indianapolis died on February 20 at IU Methodist Hospice, of cardio-pulmonary failure.



She was born in South Bend, Indiana and graduated from Washington High School, South Bend. She married Bernard J. Vogel in 1951, who predeceased her in 1999. She was a long-time and active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Indianapolis. She retired as an executive secretary at the Indiana State Board of Health.



In retirement she loved to travel, socialize with Red Hat Society, and volunteer. She was very active in the Oasis Senior Center, Speedway Chapter.



Survivors include her children, Timothy and his wife Pauli Juneau of Portland, Maine, Robert of Indianapolis, Mark and his wife Sabine of Novi, Michigan, and James and his wife Brenda of Columbus, Indiana, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



Visitation is between 3 and 5pm, Sunday February 24 at Flanner Buchanan-Decatur Township. An additional visitation will take place at St. Ann's Catholic Church from 9-10am on Monday, February 25 with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10am. Elsie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 6350 S. Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221. www.flannerbuchanan.com Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary