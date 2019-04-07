Elsie I (Hale) Hensel



March 9, 1945 - April 2, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Elsie I. (Hale) Hensel, 74, of Mishawaka, Indiana, entered into God's loving arms at 10:43 pm on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family. Elsie was born on March 9, 1945 to the late Millard and Jessie (Quick) Hale in South Bend, Indiana. On June 10, 1961, she married Larry Hensel Sr. in South Bend. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2019. Mrs. Hensel is survived by two sons, Larry Jr. and Scott Hensel, both of Mishawaka, Indiana; a brother, Ike (Charlotte) Hale of Mishawaka, Indiana; six grandchildren, Kayla, Dustin, Cheycinna, Brittney, Dylan, and Jaedon of Mishawaka, Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, Grace Lynn and Mila. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, her mother and father, along with three brothers and seven sisters. She was a homemaker most of her life, and became a cosmetologist after completing her studies at Vogue Beauty College. Elsie was a member of the Miami Indian Tribe of Indiana. Her favorite hobbies were spending time with family, crocheting, and Bingo. She was a loving mother and grandmother. A woman with a heart of gold, who would help anyone in need. She will truly be loved and missed by anyone who knew her. Funeral Services for Mrs. Hensel will be held at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 North Main Street, Mishawaka on Tuesday, April 9 at 11:00am. Friends will be received from 4:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday at the Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger, Indiana. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the . Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary