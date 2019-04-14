Elsie Leyba



Sept. 21, 1933 - April 11, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Elsie May Leyba, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in her home. Elsie was born September 21, 1933 in South Bend to the late John and Verna Durskey. Elsie married Benedict R. Leyba on June 4, 1955; he preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by three sons, Benedict J., Bernard, and Gerald Leyba. Left to cherish Elsie's memory are her sons, Michael (Josh Patrick) Leyba, John Leyba, and James (Angelique) Leyba; grandchildren, Jason, Derek, Sarafina, Jamie, Theresa, Gina, & Raquel Leyba, Michael Kazmierczak, Dalton & Shelby Miller; and 3 great-grandchildren. Elsie loved her grandchildren. She was a fan of the arts and attended many plays at the Morris Civic Auditorium. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling and going on cruises. Elsie would always look forward to bus trips to the casinos. She was a member of the Golden Cluster, St. John the Baptist Seniors, where she was President for 10 years, St. Stanislaus Auxiliary, St. Casimir Seniors, and St. Adalbert Women's Auxiliary. Visitation for Elsie will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. from 4:00 to 7:00pm, and on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30am at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am in Holy Cross Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary