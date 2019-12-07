Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church
Elsie M. Sanders


1921 - 2019
Elsie M. Sanders

Feb. 12, 1921 - Dec. 4, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elsie M. Sanders, 98, passed away at 5:20pm Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in her daughter's residence.

Elsie was born on February 12, 1921 in South Bend to George and Rose (Horvath) Barson. She retired in 1981 from E.H. Tepe and was a member of Our Lady of Hungary Church. Mom especially loved her home and family, putting forth time and loving care with each endeavor. On May 17, 1947 she married John S. Sanders Sr. He died on October 9, 2008. Elsie was also preceded in death by 3 brothers Matthew, Louis, and George Barson.

Surviving are a daughter, Deborah Sanders, a son, John (Heidi) Sanders Jr., granddaughter, Jennifer (Jacob) Tellado, 2 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Ariella, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Monday, December 9, 2019 in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 2-6 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a Rosary will be recited at 4:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Advanced Cardiovascular Associates of South Bend. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 7, 2019
