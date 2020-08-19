Elsie Szerencse
April 23, 1918 - August 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Elsie Szerencse passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:50 p.m., at 102 years of age.
Elsie was born April 23, 1918 in Mishawaka, IN. She died in her home happy and peaceful while she slept.
Amazing Elsie out-lived and now joins Emery Szerencse (husband), Mary and Theo DeMeester (mother and father), and Elda I. and Stanley Dworecki (sister and her husband).
Elsie was a “prayer warrior”. Her loves were family, friends, St. Anthony DePadua Church, and Notre Dame.
Elsie will be missed.
Funeral Mass services will take place at St. Anthony DePadua Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.
