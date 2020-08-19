1/1
Elsie Szerencse
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsie Szerencse

April 23, 1918 - August 13, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elsie Szerencse passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:50 p.m., at 102 years of age.

Elsie was born April 23, 1918 in Mishawaka, IN. She died in her home happy and peaceful while she slept.

Amazing Elsie out-lived and now joins Emery Szerencse (husband), Mary and Theo DeMeester (mother and father), and Elda I. and Stanley Dworecki (sister and her husband).

Elsie was a “prayer warrior”. Her loves were family, friends, St. Anthony DePadua Church, and Notre Dame.

Elsie will be missed.

Funeral Mass services will take place at St. Anthony DePadua Church, 2114 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, IN, on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Alford's Mortuary.

Visit our website to send condolences: www.alfordsmortuaryinc.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Anthony DePadua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alford's Mortuary
1222 Napier St.
South Bend, IN 46601
574 282-2477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alford's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved