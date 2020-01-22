Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hungary Church
Elsie Turk


1928 - 2020
Elsie Turk Obituary
Elsie Turk

May 22, 1928 - Jan. 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Elsie Turk, 91, passed away at 11:56pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Trailpoint Village.

Elsie was born on May 22, 1928 in South Bend to Bill and Teresa (Kish) Borsodi. On June 20, 1953 she married John R. Turk. He died on January 28, 2009. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Piechorowski, a brother, Steve Borsodi, and son-in-law, John Braunsdorf.

Surviving are two daughters, Roseann Braunsdorf and Christine (Alan) Nemeth; three grandchildren, Jennifer Jones, Nicole Nemeth, and Matthew Nemeth; two great-grandchildren, Brooke (Jordan) Eperjesi and Lacie Jones; and a great-great-grandchild, Aspyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Saturday in Our Lady of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Viewing will take place from 4-8 Friday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble where a Rosary will be recited at 5:00pm. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
