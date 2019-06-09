Services St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road 824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD South Bend , IN 46619-2232 (574) 288-4685 Resources More Obituaries for Elsie VanHeesbeke Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elsie VanHeesbeke Mitchell

Jan. 5, 1918 - June 6, 2019



NEW CARLISLE, IN - Elsie VanHeesbeke Mitchell passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hamilton Grove in New Carlisle at the age of 101 years. Elsie was born to August and Irma (Coddens) Taelman on January 5, 1918 in New Carlisle, later moving to Crumstown where she grew up. Elsie was the youngest of four children. As class President, Valedictorian, and a member of one of the first girls' basketball teams in the area, she graduated from Greene Twp. High School in 1936. She remained "chums" with her classmates, meeting once a month for the remainder of their lives. On August 26, 1936, Elsie married Arthur VanHeesbeke in South Bend. In addition to being the wife of a mint farmer in New Carlisle, she was employed by the Cooperative Extension Office in St. Joseph County from 1952-1975. A lifelong 4-H'er, Elsie dedicated her head, heart, hands, and health to cultivating a successful 4-H Fair for almost 25 years. A member of the Sunshine Homemakers Club in Warren Township, she was a devoted homemaker. She was a compassionate caregiver to anyone who needed her. Elsie took pleasure in sewing, crossword puzzles, and listening to music and was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the country with her family. Above all else, she loved being with her family and attending programs, sports events, dance recitals, or school activities in which they participated. Elsie was a staunch supporter of those she loved. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Arthur passed away in 1970, after thirty-three years of marriage. In 1974 she married Donald Mitchell. Lifelong travelers, the couple were RV enthusiasts, and members of the Holiday Rambler's Club, spending winters with her siblings in Florida, Texas, and Arizona. After nearly 20 years of marriage, Don passed away in 1993 in South Bend. Elsie was the dedicated matriarch and the core of a large and loving family. After losing her first born son, Daniel, at the age of one in 1943, she went on to become the mother of Patricia and Michael. She is survived by her son, Mike (Becky) VanHeesebeke of New Carlisle; daughter, Pat (Chuck) Toth of South Bend; and stepson, David (Debbie) Mitchell of South Bend. She cherished and loved five grandchildren: Scott (Sheryl) VanHeesebeke of South Bend, Leah (Jeff) Josselyn of Elkhart, Tom (Trish) VanHeesebeke of South Bend, Kristin (Don) Schoenfeld of Mishawaka, and Greg (Kim) Toth of Westfield: and three step-grandchildren: Chris Mitchell and Steve (Jessica) Mitchell both of South Bend, and Richard (Nicole) Bojda of Crown Point. Ten great-grandchildren lovingly referred to her as "Grandma-Grandma": Kira (Matthew) Walsh of Elkhart; Breinn (Jacob Czerwinski) Josselyn of Portsmouth, Virginia; Hayley (Daniel) Zimmerman of Hazelwood, Missouri; Hannah and Olivia VanHeesebeke of South Bend; Allison and Alex Schoenfeld of Mishawaka; Nathan VanHeesebeke of South Bend, Sydney and Ryan Toth of Westfield; and five step-great-grandchildren: Sophie and Oliver Mitchell of South Bend; Joseph, Naomi, and Elijah Bodja of Crown Point. She will be affectionately remembered as "3-G" by three great-great-grandchildren; Caius and Ari Walsh; and Liam Czerwinski, due to be born in September. In addition to her immediate family, Elsie adored her many nieces and nephews, with whom she shared a special, multi-generational bond: Sylvia and Roseann Taelman of South Bend; Donna Taelman of Edwardsburg; Judy Tornquist and Tom Taelman of Arizona; Mary (Jerald) Fisher, Tom (Maureen) Butler, and Zella Butler of Bluffton, IN; John (Claire) Butler of MN; Florence Freitag of South Bend; and Ron (Sue) VanGoeye of MT. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Rene Taelman, Anna (Ed) Fowler, and Julius (Donna) Taelman; a sister-in-law, Genevieve Klopfenstein; brother-in-law, Cyril Van Heesbeke; sisters-in-law, Genevieve VanGoeye and Madelyn Butler; a stepson, Jerry Mitchell; and nieces and nephews, Dennis Taelman, Ralph Taelman, Theodore Taelman, Sandy Plank, Joseph Freitag, David Butler, and George and Joann Fowler. The family wants to extend thanks to the compassionate caregivers at Hamilton Grove, The Center for Hospice Care, and Mary Jane Liszewski, who was a steadfast friend who gave her such special care, comfort, and friendship. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4:00-800pm at ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 834 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Rd. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care or Holy Family Catholic Church. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.