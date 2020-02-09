Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park / South Bend
2528 Mishawaka Avenue
South Bend, IN 46615
(574) 289-2848
Elvora Combs

Elvora Combs Obituary
Elvora Combs

Aug. 19, 1942 - Feb. 6, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN - Elvora Combs, 77, residing in Mishawaka, Indiana passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born on August 19, 1942 in Newport, Kentucky to the late Buster and Clara (White) Trent.

Elvora was united in marriage to Hacker Combs on July 13, 1957 in Brookville, Indiana. Along with her husband, Elvora is survived by her daughter, Gloria Owens of Fiskburg, Kentucky; two sons, David (Sandra) Combs and Jerry Combs both of Mishawaka; her sister, Helen Dow of Campbellsburg, Kentucky; and her brother, Michael Trent also of Campbellsburg.

Memorial Services for Elvora will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - River Park Chapel, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, IN 46615 and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences for Elvora can be made at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
