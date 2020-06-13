Emell Taylor Jr.
Emell Taylor Jr.

June 13, 1952 - May 7, 2020

CINCINNATTI, OH - Emell Taylor Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by his family in the early afternoon hours of May 7, 2020 at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. Emell was born to the union of Emell Taylor Sr. and Oleatha Taylor, on June 13, 1952 in South Bend, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Victoria Hayes Taylor; and sisters: Dorothy Wickliffe, Lilliann Hunter, Shirley Lattimore, Patricia Taylor, and Nicole Bullard. Left to cherish his memory, and keep his spirit alive are his loving wife Cookie Taylor; his children, Erica Brazier Taylor, Emell Taylor (Rochelle), Ryan Taylor (Michelle), Count Neal (Diana), Tony Davis, and Porcious and Nina; sisters: Susie Armstrong, Ruthie Adams, Roselee Thomas, and Veronica Taylor; brothers, Jesse Taylor and James Taylor, as well as many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Emell encouraged and inspired others with knowledge gained through his own life experiences, and with his beautiful voice through song. He loved God, and enjoyed bringing God to others through his music. As he said in one of his songs, “He was sending up his timber everyday.” But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall run and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31 He is greatly missed and celebrated. To be absent in the body, is to be present with the Lord. AMEN


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
