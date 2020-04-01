|
|
Emery George Molnar
July 19, 1935 - March 24, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emery George Molnar of Pensacola, Florida, 84 years old, peacefully passed away from a heart condition on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at West Florida Hospital Covenant Hospice with his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Molnar and oldest daughter, Jeanne Molnar at his side. He was born in South Bend, IN, July 19, 1935 to the late Louis Talaber and Ethel (Kertesz) Molnar of South Bend, IN. Emery graduated in 1954 from South Bend Central High School. He shared the backcourt as a starting guard on the South Bend Central basketball team, the first team from South Bend to win the Indiana State High School Basketball Championship 1953. The team was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Emery served honorably as a South Bend Police Officer and a Homicide Detective for 21 years, was named Police Officer of the year in 1977, and retired as Chief of Detectives. Emery and his wife relocated to St. Joseph, MI where he worked as Director of Corporate Security for All Phase Electric for 15 years. When he retired they moved to Eau Claire, WI. Years later, they moved to Pensacola, FL for the sunshine and beaches, settling near the Pensacola Naval Base where the famous Blue Angels Naval flying team flew weekly practice runs over their home. He really enjoyed seeing them fly. Emery had a lot of hobbies throughout the years including sports, giving seminars on Eastern bluebirds in Wisconsin and Florida schools, and serving as BRAW coordinator in Eau Claire, WI. Visiting with his children and grandchildren was his most favorite. Grandpa expected phone calls; no text messages or social media status updates were allowed. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren and knew his legacy was in his children and grandchildren. Emery is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Scholz) Molnar; his children, Jeanne Molnar of Pensacola, FL, Emery (Mary Beth) Molnar of Newport Beach, CA, Michael Molnar (Diane) of Green Bay, WI, Judy (Rick) Wilson of Palm Harbor, FL, and Thomas (Beth) Molnar of South Bend, IN; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anne Gorbitz of South Bend, IN and Margie (George) Heinemann of Naples, FL; and two sisters-in-law, Louise Molnar of Richmond, CA and Paula Molnar of South Bend, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Covenant Care, https://www.choosecovenant.org/donate-now/ or The Nature Conservancy, https://support.nature.org/site/Donation2?10420.donation=form1&df_id=10420
A memorial service will be held in South Bend, IN at a date to be announced.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020