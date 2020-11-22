Emery J. Smith
Nov. 7, 1951 - Nov. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emery J. Smith, 69, passed away at 4:30am Monday, November 9, 2020 in Trailpoint Village.
Emery was born on November 7, 1951 in South Bend to William and Katherine (Modos) Smith. They both preceded him in death along with a brother, James A. Smith.
Surviving are two sisters, Barbara (Tom) Phend and Elizabeth (Dan) Ledsome and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Emery was a member of the DFV German Club and was an avid Notre Dame football and Chicago Cubs fan. He also was a member of Our Lady of Hungry Church, where he went to grade school.
Cremation has taken place. Burial of his cremated remains with Military Services took place at 1:00pm Friday, November 13, 2020 in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Zahoran Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com
or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.