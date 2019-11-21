|
|
Emery Ozdych
Mar. 9, 1925 - Nov. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emery Ozdych, 94, of South Bend, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in his home. He was born on March 9, 1925 in South Bend to the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Sinicki) Ozdych. On September 17, 1949 he married Henrietta Grzeskowiak, who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Susan (Gerald) Budzin of South Bend, Gail (Richard) Stoner of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Patricia (Robert) Horner of Mishawaka, IN; a son, Anthony Ozdych of South Bend; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and sister, Eleanor Ryan of South Bend. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters. Emery worked for Studebaker, the U.S. Post Office, and Bendix/Allied Signal, from which he retired. He was a WWII United States Navy Veteran, a member of MR Falcons Nest 4, ZB Falcons, and Chain O Lakes Conservation Clubs, The Bendix Retired Salaried Club, and was a Parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society. A visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, where a parish Rosary will be prayed at 3 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday November 25, 2019 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 331 S. Scott St., South Bend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, South Bend. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Hedwig Catholic Church. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019