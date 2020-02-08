|
|
Emery P. Varga
June 16, 1931 - Feb. 5, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emery P. Varga, 88, a life-long resident of South Bend, Indiana, passed away at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in his home. Emery was born on June 16, 1931 in South Bend to Emery A. and Rose (Sinka) Varga. He retired on August 30, 1990, from the United States Postal Service, where he was employed as a Postal Clerk for 31 years. He especially enjoyed his last job working for over 11 years at Notre Dame in the North Dining Hall, retiring at the age of 83. On June 19, 1954, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, he married Barbara J. Pletcher, who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Victoria (Paul) Ransberger and Susan Pool both of Indianapolis, Indiana and Sandra (Brian) Souza of Granger, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Nichole (Adam), Tyris (Francesca), Jason (Alicia), Jennifer, Katie (Jordon), Carolyn (Jeremy), Anna (Jose'), Dylan, and Alex, and eight great-grandchildren. Emery was preceded in death by his son, John Varga, on February 12, 2018. Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, Indiana. A brief service including Military Honors will follow at 3:00 p.m. Private Burial will take place in Highland Cemetery. Emery was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. He served as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Emery was also a member of the V.F.W. 360 in Mishawaka. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and bird watching. He was an accomplished cook known for his Hungarian dishes. Emery loved his wife and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, the Hospice Foundation, or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc. To send online condolences, please visit kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 8, 2020