Emil Reznik
Sept. 18, 1928 - June 12, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emil “Lucky” Reznik, 91, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, CO. He was born and spent most of his childhood in Pittsburgh, PA. Lucky was the son of Czechoslovakian immigrants, John and Anna, and was one of 6 children.
After leaving high school early to join the Navy, Lucky fought in the South Pacific during WWII. He then attended Westminster College on the GI Bill where he enjoyed playing soccer and football. After college, Lucky worked for The Associates in Pittsburgh. Through mutual friends, he met the love of his life, Shirley and they were married in 1959.
In 1961, Lucky was transferred to South Bend, IN where he continued to work for Associates before moving to 1st Source Bank. During his time in South Bend, Lucky was civic-minded and served on many boards including Transpo, BOMA, and Indiana University South Bend Alumni Board. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Mishawaka was his church home. He was instrumental in starting and participating in many sports leagues. Lucky played in the church softball teams, the Legends at South Bend Country Club, and MADFATS tennis league, to name a few.
He spent the last year of his life in Highlands Ranch, CO to be close to family. He was a loving husband to Shirley, and father of two daughters and two sons. He is survived and missed by his wife, Shirley Reznik, his children, Kym (Pete) Shaffner, Randy (Janet) Reznik, Gayle, and Carter (Carmen) Reznik, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his brother, Miles Reznik, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Lucky will be interred at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please visit HoranCares.com for Emil's online obituary for memorial service information and to share memories and condolences with the family.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lucky may be directed to the IU South Bend Alumni Relations Office for the IUSB Alumni Association Scholarship Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 7111, South Bend, IN 46634. Checks should be made out to the IU Foundation.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.