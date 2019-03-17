Emilie Y. Huffman



Feb. 27, 1937 - March 7, 2019



BREMEN, IN - Emilie Y. Huffman, 82, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 2:52 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 in her home. Emilie was born on February 27, 1937 in Bourbon, IN, the seventh of twelve children to Harley and Edith (Marquart) Brock. On June 23, 1956, she married Ronald Huffman. He passed away on March 22, 2005. She is survived by two children, Todd (Cathy) Huffman and Lori (Andy) Nykiel, both of Bremen; four grandchildren, Alison (Travis) Mayer, Shelby (Jeremy) Unsicker, Megan Huffman, and Jenna Nykiel; and five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Myka, Macklyn, Rhylee, and Adrianna. She is also survived by siblings, Bonnie Brown of South Bend, Thelma Scott of Warsaw, Karen Schmucker of Etna Green, Judy (Sid) Bobb of Plainfield, Rex (Vivian) Brock of Bourbon, Max (Pam) Brock of Rushville and sister-in-law, Trudy Brock of Indianapolis. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Eleanor Caplinger, Jean Ann Artist, Art Brock, Argil Brock, and Ward Brock. Emilie graduated from Bourbon High School in 1955. She went on to receive her Bachelor's in Elementary Education from Indiana State Teachers College in 1959 and her Masters in Elementary Education from St. Mary's in 1968. Emilie taught at Bremen Public Schools for 36 years, teaching 5th, 3rd, and 2nd grades before her retirement in 1997. She was very active in the community and was a member of Bremen United Methodist Church in Bremen. There she was the Secretary of Church Council, Lay Delegate to North Conference, and served on the finance committee, staff/parish committee, trustees, and education committee. She taught children and adult classes, helped with the Wednesday night children's program, and helped with the monthly church newsletter. She also served on the Bremen Public Library Board for 16 years and the Bremen Public School Board from 2001-2004. A time of remembrance and sharing will be held from 10:00-12:00 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 Plymouth St., Bremen. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Private burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Bremen United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary