|
|
Emily E. Coda
Sept. 4, 1930 - April 7, 2020
BUCHANAN, MI - Emily E. Coda, 89, of Buchanan, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Buchanan Meadows.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 509 W. 4th St., Buchanan with Father Leo Cartagena officiating. Burial will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.swemchapel.com.
Emily was born on September 4, 1930, to Joseph and Anna (Palonick) Sekan in Buchanan. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1948. Professionally, Emily worked for Clark Equipment Company and set up their financial investing. She retired in 1990 after 25 years of service. On February 5, 1949, she married Gregory Coda at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Buchanan. Emily was a lifetime member at St. Anthony's.
Emily is survived by her daughter, Geri (Mark) Skronski; son, Gregory S. Coda; grandchildren, Gregory (Angie) Coda II, Stephen (Jenn) Coda, and Stacey (Kraig) Critzer; great-grandchildren, Teagan Coda, Logan Critzer, and Kaleb Critzer; and sister, Joanne Luster. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Sekan; husband of 44 years, Gregory Coda in 1993; and siblings, Eleanor Bussard, George Sekan, and Joseph Sekan.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020