Emily K. Waite
Sept. 17, 1942 - Aug. 22, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emily K. Waite, 76, residing in South Bend, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
Emily was born on September 17, 1942 in southern Indiana to the late Harold Nelson and Jean Ann (Cooper) Nelson, and has lived in this area for most of her life, graduating from Mishawaka High School. Emily attended Vouge Beauty College and was a licensed beautician. She also was a Special Education Teacher's Aid for several years, while living in Connecticut. She enjoyed painting, doing crafts, was an avid reader, and especially loved Harry Potter books. Emily loved decorating for Christmas, always having a beautiful tree and creating a beautiful Christmas village with all her decorations. The joy of her heart was spending time with her loving husband of 58 years, Tim.
On September 15, 1961 at St. Monica Catholic Church, Mishawaka she was united in marriage to Harry “Tim” Timothy Waite III, who survives. She is also survived by their son, Timothy (Stephanie) Waite IV of New Mexico; four grandchildren; sisters, Sue (Ron) Crynes of Arkansas, Jean A. (Dennis) Toohey of Oregon, and Nancy N. Sante of Indiana; and brother, Thomas Nelson of New Mexico. Also surviving are many of Tim's brothers and sisters, and their families.
We would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Memorial Hospital and St.Joseph Long Term Health Care for their loving care of Emily over the past months and years. We are forever indebted for their service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN 46635. Memorial contributions may be made to , Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019