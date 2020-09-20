Emily Kantor Radostis
Nov. 29, 1923 - Aug. 9, 2020
LAFAYETTE, CO -
Emily Kantor Radostis of Lafayette, CO, formerly of Berrien Springs, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, 2020 from complications of a stroke. She was born November 29, 1923 in Navsi, Czechoslovakia, now Czech Republic, to John and Susan (Sikora) Kantor. To this union were born ten children; two boys died in infancy. In 1937, when Emily was 13 years old, the family emigrated to Manitoba, Canada. Four years later they moved to Ontario. It was there that she met Jerry Radostis, who was visiting his uncle's farm from Chicago. Emily happened to be working in the field with her sisters and their love story began. After Jerry served three years in the Army during WWII in Alaska and the Aleutian Islands, they married on November 11, 1945. Their children, Ruth and Daniel, were born in Wisconsin. The family moved to Berrien Springs in 1953 when Jerry began attending Emanuel Missionary College, now Andrews University. Emily was on staff at Andrews for 20 years and taught kindergarten Sabbath School at Pioneer Memorial Church for 20 years. Both Ruthi and Dann attended Andrews Academy and Andrews University. The family loved traveling and they traveled extensively across North America and Europe with Emily's siblings. Emily moved to Lafayette, CO in 2012 to be closer to her children and their families, especially those four adoring grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Jerry (2002) and her daughter, Ruthi Sundin (2018). She is survived by her sister, Eva Fowler; son, Dann (Jolene); son-in-law, David Sundin; her grandchildren, Rachel Sundin, Justin Sundin (Tami), Lelah Radostis, and Brian Radostis; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss her deeply. Emily loved the Pioneer Memorial Church, her church family, and her many friends in Berrien Springs. Inurnment will be held later at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memories can be shared online by going to www.dignitymemorial.com
and searching Emily Kantor Radostis.