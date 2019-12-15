|
Emily N. Whalen
Jan. 5, 1921 - Dec. 12, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Emily Nell Whalen, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday with her loving family by her side at her home where she had lived for many years.
Emily was born on January 5, 1921 here in South Bend to the late Orville Stanley and Laura D. (Nelson) Young. She married Thomas M. Whalen on August 28, 1943 in South Bend. He passed away on November 10, 1986. She retired after 20 years as a Bookkeeper at Hi Speed Auto Wash. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed knitting, bowling, reading, and doing crossword puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Her marriage to Tom was blessed with five children: three daughters, Laura Ann (and the late Terry) Young of Bremen, IN, the late Mary June Cole who passed in 2016, and Carol L. (Jon) Markley of Granger; and her two sons, Joseph S. (Patty Jo) Whalen and Vincent P. (Margo) Whalen both of South Bend. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Christopher Whalen, Stephen (Lauren) Strengberg, Daryle Whalen, Suzanne (and the late Christopher) Foxton, Amy Raszipovitz, and Roberta Raszipovitz; and three great-grandchildren, Mary Ella Strengberg, Teddy Foxton, and Holly Foxton. Emily's siblings are all deceased: a brother, Paul Young, a half brother, Charles Moorehouse, and a half sister, Janet A. “Jane” Hughes.
A Funeral service to celebrate her life will take place at 1:00pm Tuesday, December 17 at the McGann Hay Funeral Homes, University Chapel, 2313 E. Edison Rd. east of Ironwood, Rev. Kevin Russeau, CSC Pastor at St. Joseph Parish, officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Highland Cemetery. At her request there will be no visitation.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her name are asked to consider: The Center for Hospice Care, 201 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. To share memories and to send condolences to the family log on to: www.McGannHay.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019