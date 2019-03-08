Home

Emily Rose Vargas

Emily Rose Vargas Obituary
Emily Rose Vargas

Oct. 3, 2018 - March 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Emily Rose Vargas, 5 months, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Riley Children's Hospital. Baby Emily was born October 3, 2018 in South Bend to Saul Vargas-Fraire and Nancy Flores-Ramirez; they survive along with a brother, Saul Santiago Vargas; grandmothers, Angelica Ramirez & Rosa Velia Fraire-Adame; and grandfathers, Jaime Flores and Saul Vargas-Lozano. Visitation for Baby Emily will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, March 10, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:15 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

“Aunque en ese momento

Fue dificil de entender

Se que fue tu voluntad

Y en tus manos me

cuidaste,

Ahora tienes mi mas bello

Tesoro gracias por

Prestarmelo Dios mio”

~Nancy y Saul~

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019
