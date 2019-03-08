|
Emily Rose Vargas
Oct. 3, 2018 - March 5, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Baby Emily Rose Vargas, 5 months, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Riley Children's Hospital. Baby Emily was born October 3, 2018 in South Bend to Saul Vargas-Fraire and Nancy Flores-Ramirez; they survive along with a brother, Saul Santiago Vargas; grandmothers, Angelica Ramirez & Rosa Velia Fraire-Adame; and grandfathers, Jaime Flores and Saul Vargas-Lozano. Visitation for Baby Emily will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, March 10, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:15 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
“Aunque en ese momento
Fue dificil de entender
Se que fue tu voluntad
Y en tus manos me
cuidaste,
Ahora tienes mi mas bello
Tesoro gracias por
Prestarmelo Dios mio”
~Nancy y Saul~
