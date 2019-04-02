Emily Schang



Oct. 29, 1918 - March 30, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Emily Schang, 100, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.



Emily was born on October 29, 1918, in Mishawaka, IN as the daughter of Martin and Ruth (Harris) DeWeert. She married Lyle Schang, who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded in death by her parents.



Emily is survived by her daughter, Marjorie Pressler of Mishawaka.



Emily graduated from Mishawaka High School and worked for Bendix before becoming an office manager for Prudential Life Insurance prior to her retirement. Emily loved to read and cruise Lake Michigan. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her dog, Molly.



The family of Emily would like to extend a special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion during this time.



Per Emily's wishes a private burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Mishawaka, IN. Hahn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



To leave the family an online condolence please visit our website at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary