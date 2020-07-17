Emma June
Nozykowski
Jan. 20, 1943 - July 13, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Emma June (Scarlett) Nozykowski, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on July 13, 2020.
Born in Lafayette, Indiana on Jan. 20, 1943 to Sanford and Maude Scarlett, June was raised in Osceola, Indiana, as one of seven children living together in a log cabin. June attended Penn High School and spent much of her life in South Bend, raising her family while balancing a successful professional career.
On April 27, 1975, June married the love of her life, Joseph Nozykowski, and the couple raised their three children in a home they built themselves in Clay Township -- a location that became the family hub throughout the next four-plus decades.
June spent fifteen years as a district manager with Claire's Boutique before embarking on a successful career as a realtor, spending 20 years in the profession. To her friends and family, June was known for her unflinching kindness and her perpetual willingness to lend an ear to anyone in need. An avid gardener, June loved to travel to visit her grandchildren and took charge of many family vacations over the years, carrying strong affection for trips to tropical locales like St. Thomas and the Bahamas.
June lived for hosting family gatherings, doting on her children and grandchildren while displaying the beautiful, award-winning gardens at the family home. As a two-time cancer survivor - in 2001 and again in 2011 - June's obituary very nearly was written on previous occasions. Yet she survived, and thrived, long enough to welcome two more grandchildren and all three of her great-grandchildren into the world.
June was preceded in death by three of her siblings: sisters, Martha West, Ann Baker, and Louella Melville. She is survived by her husband of 45 years as well as three daughters, Kari (Kris) Gyori, Teresa (Scott) Eggebrecht, and Andrea (Pat) Rooney; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three siblings: brothers, John Scarlett and Floyd Scarlett; and sister, Lucy Rowlen.
A socially-distanced Memorial service will be held on the grounds of the family home at 4:00p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Casual attire and masks encouraged. Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in June's name are requested for the Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545; or American Cancer Society
of North Central Indiana, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
