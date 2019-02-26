Emma L. Van Vooren



August 21, 1924 - Feb. 24, 2019



GRANGER, IN - Emma L. Van Vooren was born on August 21, 1924. She was one of seven children and was the child of May Ellis Barilich, who preceded her in death along with one sister and five brothers.



On June 30, 1945, Emma married the love of her life, Emiel J. Van Vooren at St. Mary's Church in South Bend. They were married for 65 years. She was preceded in death by Emiel and her daughter, Deborah. In addition to Deborah, they were blessed with four other children, Joyce Schultz (Fred, deceased), Denise Trimboli (Sam), Larry Van Vooren (Pat), and Christina Murra (Curtis). Also surviving Emma are six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.



Emma dedicated her life to the caring of her family and friends. She was an avid Notre Dame fan, especially enjoying Notre Dame's Women's Basketball Team. In 2010, Emma and Emiel moved to The Hearth at Juday Creek. Emma was also a long-time member of St. Bavo Parish.



We would like to thank the staff at The Hearth at Juday Creek along with the staff at Harbor Light Hospice for taking such wonderful care of our mother.



Visitation for Emma will be on Wednesday, February 27 from 5 to 7 p.m.at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th Street, Mishawaka, where a Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bavo Catholic Church, The , or Harbor Light Hospice.