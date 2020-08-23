Emma Schnurle



Dec. 6, 1925 - August 18, 2020



NEW CARLISLE, IN -



All the world's a stage,



And all the men and women merely players:



They have their exits and their entrances;



And one woman in her time plays many parts.



Gwynn Schnurle passed away August 18, 2020.



Wife, mother, school teacher, resort manager, bookkeeper, investor, newspaper columnist, Peace Corps volunteer, friend to all, and eternal optimist- those words can only describe her to those who never knew her. To her friends and family, she was a force and a presence. She was both the rock and the wind. She had a way of always being there when you needed someone to lean on, and she had a way of getting you to move when you needed a push.



She raised five children, who in turn earned seven degrees. She earned two degrees herself, even though she didn't start school until after her last child was born. She never stopped talking about her children, because her pride in them never waned. Likewise, her children were always proud of her, but at the same time always a little in awe of her. She always seemed to land on her feet, to always make the right decision. And, as she got older, she got bolder.



She was born Emma Adeline on December 6, 1925, to Harold and Mildred Swartz, in South Bend, Indiana. Somewhere along the way she chose the nickname Gwynn. She graduated from South Bend Central, and then married George F. Schnurle, Jr., in 1947. The Schnurle family lived many places, including Long Beach, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Michigan City and Peru in Indiana. Their longest residence was 12 years in New Carlisle, where Gwynn taught math in New Prairie schools. Gwynn and George divorced in 1975, and Gwynn moved to California. There she managed the Paraiso Hot Springs resort, and then later worked as a bookkeeper for a refrigeration warehouse in San Francisco.



Gwynn returned to New Carlisle for “retirement” in 1990, but she never stopped moving. She routinely flew around the country to visit her children and grandchildren, took vacation cruises, and visited Spain and Russia. In 2003, at age 77, she joined the Peace Corps and spent two years teaching arithmetic (in French!) in Cameroon.



Gwynn was a great cook, but she was most impressive when improvising. She had a knack for creating a feast out of leftovers, especially when the home filled up with unexpected visitors. Upon receiving the usual compliment, she always had a stock reply: “Thanks; it was just something I threw together.”



She was, and always will be, a hard act to follow.



Gwynn was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harold (Buzz); her sisters, Patty and Jeanne; her ex-husband, George; and her grandsons, Timothy and George IV. She is survived by her children, Sue, George III, Mark, Lucy, and Marcy, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Per her wishes she donated her body to Indiana University Medical School where she will be “in class” for the next two years. There will be a private family celebration at a later date. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Historic New Carlisle, Inc.





