Emmon Martin



June 6, 1929 - Oct. 9, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN -



Emmon Ray Martin, 91, of South Bend, IN passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross. He was born on June 6, 1929 in Nebo, KY to Talburn and Ova Lee (Maddox) Martin. He married Gertrude Gibbons on October 24, 1952. She preceded him in death in 2015.



Mr. Martin served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Uniroyal for 37 years.



He is survived by a son, Rick (Kay) Martin of Osceola; two daughters, Vickie (Marty) Roeder of Osceola and Donna (Paul) Young of Mishawaka, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Glendon, and Archie Martin; and his sisters, Magalene Clayton, Model Barton, Wanatta Tapp, Joyce Wilson, Dorothy Martin, and Lillian Martin.



He was a farmer and he enjoyed fishing; but mostly he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.



Friends may visit with the family from 9-11 A.M. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola, IN, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. Pastor Keith McFarren will officiate. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.





