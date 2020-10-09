Enas L. “Sam” Hass
July 5, 1938 - Oct. 6, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Enas Lorraine “Sam” Hass, 82, of South Bend passed away at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 in the home of her daughter, surrounded by her loving family. Sam was born July 5, 1938 in Mishawaka to the late Vera L. (Richter) and Anthony Krivanek and was a lifetime area resident. On July 8, 1965 in South Bend, as Enas L. Krivanek she married Paul D. Hass, who preceded her in death October 23, 2002. She is survived by two daughters, Charlene V. Monges (Gregory) of South Bend and Christine S. Clippinger (Richard) of South Bend; one son, James “Gregory” Hass of Dayton, OH; four grandchildren, Candace Kantorowski (Steven), Cody Clippinger, Emma Hass, and Ben Monges; one great-grandchild, Lucian Kantorowski; and her brother, Charles D. Krivanek (Judy) of Evans, GA.
Sam was employed as a realtor in the family business, Portage Realty. She was a past-president of the Home Builders Association and a former member of Zonta International. She was a member of St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church of South Bend and Lamb of God Episcopal Church in Fort Myers, FL, and a member of the South Bend - Mishawaka Board of Realtors.
A Memorial service celebrating Sam's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13 in St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 53720 Ironwood Rd., with Father Matthew Cowden officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12 from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer North Chapel, 17033 Cleveland Rd.
Memorial contributions in Enas' name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Pl., Mishawaka, IN 46545. Family and friends can leave email condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.