Enid “Louise” Dawson



March 31, 1933 - March 14, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN - Enid “Louise” Dawson passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Louise resided her last five years at Tanglewood Trace Retirement Community in Mishawaka, Indiana. It took her a couple of months to adjust to Tanglewood Trace, but she soon found that she loved the employees and residents; they became a large, extended family to her. The Dawson brothers want to extend our appreciation to the Tanglewood family for how well they embraced and took care of our mother.



Louise was born January 31, 1933 in Nappanee, Indiana, one of 7 now deceased siblings and the daughter of Waldo and Dorothy (Myers) Phend. Louise married Warren Dawson on May 30, 1951 in South Bend, Indiana and went on to have three surviving children, Warren Dawson Jr. (wife Lori) who resides in Laguna Niguel, CA, Michael Dawson of South Bend, and Douglas Dawson of Niles, Michigan. Warren Dawson Sr. died May 5, 1993. Louise was a South Bend area resident since the late 1940s.



Louise finally got the daughters she wanted in the late 1980s: granddaughters, Kelli Deffebach (husband Ryan) of Dana Point, California and Dana Dorey (husband Kenn) of Laguna Niguel, California. Kelli and Dana adored their grandmother and want everyone to know they will miss her dearly, as will we all.



Louise Dawson was a warm and loyal friend, mother, and grandmother. Nothing gave her more joy than being in the presence of her children and grandchildren. Louise was truly committed to and adored her family.



Louise was always a hard worker. In addition to raising three boys she worked at various jobs from the time she was sixteen right up until she retired at age 65. Louise was well known for her incredible work ethic.



Louise Dawson was cremated at McGann Hay Funeral Home and will be laid to rest in Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana, next to her husband Warren Dawson, Sr. The burial date is still to be determined due to virus travel restrictions.





