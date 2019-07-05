Home

Erian T. Scott


2018 - 2019
Erian T. Scott

Nov. 29, 2018 - July 1, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Erian T. Scott, 7 months old, of South Bend, IN passed away at 6:42 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was born on November 29, 2018 in South Bend, IN to Troy D. Scott and Erica T. Ampy.

Erian is survived by his parents; sister, Tiana D. Scott; twin brother, Troy D. Scott III; maternal grandparents, Andromeda Martin and Michael Ampy; paternal grandparents, JoAnn Beard and Troy D. Scott Sr., all of South Bend, IN and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon Monday, July 8, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend, IN. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019
